Border Patrol seizure brings in third largest meth bust in history

Posted at 1:21 PM, Dec 14, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials recently obtained the third largest methamphetamine seizureto date in U.S. Border Patrol history, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Dec. 8, Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint flagged a tractor trailer for an immigration inspection on the driver.

The release states following a search of the trailer, agents discovered 1,440 bottles of cleaning solution that were actually filled with 3,000 pounds of liquid methamphetamine.

The street value of the impounded meth is estimated at nearly $100 million.

“This historical seizure is a prime example of our Agents’ efforts to continuously impact and degrade Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCO) exploiting the Rio Grande Valley," RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in the release. "I am extremely proud of our Border Patrol Agents and how the interdiction kept these dangerous narcotics out of our communities.”

