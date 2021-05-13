Border Patrol apprehends 24 migrants in Robstown

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Border Patrol agents have apprehended 24 migrants in a train grain hopper in Robstown.

The Border Patrol agents, affiliated with the Rio Grande Valley Sector from Edinburg, make the apprehension Monday morning, according to a Border Patrol Facebook post.

Agents assigned to the Corpus Christi Border Patrol station were conducting train check duties in Robstown when they noticed "tell-tale signs" on the side of a train gain hopper consistent with migrant smuggling.

Agents then inspected the train and discovered several individuals inside the grain hopper.

These people were removed and found to be in good health. One person required medical assistance for a small cut sustained to his chin when he and the others entered the grain hopper in Laredo - about 120 miles from where the train was stopped.

The Border Patrol said the detainees all are adults and nationals from Mexico and Guatemala. All were taken into Border Patrol custody.

The RGV agents in collaboration with Texas Department of Public Safety officers, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputies and local police depatments have apprehended 63 individuals from seven failed human smuggling events.

The Border Patrol said the additional apprehensions were from human smuggling stash houses, vehicle stops/pursuits, and smuggling cases at Border Patrol checkpoints.

All subjects are being processed accordingly.