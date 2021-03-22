Body of missing elderly San Patricio man with dementia is found

A body found in the area known as Old San Patricio has been identified as 83-year-old William Robert Grabowske.

Grabowske was identified using fingerprints, and the results -- which has been sent to Austin for verification -- were confirmed as being Grabowske's on Monday.

San Patricio County Sheriff's Office investigators said the body was found March 12 near McGloin Road, near St. in an area known as Old San Patricio. Foul play is not suspected in his death.

Grabowske, who suffered from dementia, was reported missing in late February.

At the time, neighbors told officials they had last seen Grabowske in Peaceful Valley at Old San Patricio. According to San Patricio County Sherriff Oscar Rivera, the area is covered in brush so thick a drone was lost in the initial search. He did not have a cell phone to call for help.

"He’s a very friendly person," said family member Nadine Grabowske in early March after a Silver Alert had been issued. "He speaks to everybody when he does his walks in the morning around in the area. All his neighbors are telling me that he always walks by and waves, or he stops and talks to them.”

Rivera also said at the time that Grabowske's car had not been seen in more than a week.

Family members became worried about the man they called "Buddy" because of the wild animals in the area and the recent freezing temperatures. He went missing shortly after the winter storm.

“We’ve been searching nonstop till dark going neighbor to neighbor door to door from stores in Calallen, Orange Grove, to Mathis,” she said in March.