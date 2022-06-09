Body found on the Corpus Christi North Side under investigation

A man was found dead on the North Side, and Corpus Christi Police Department officers are investigating what led to his death.

CCPD Public Information Officer Michael Pena said officers were dispatched to Koepke Street, near Peabody Street, at about 12:03 p.m., where they found a black adult man dead on the sidewalk.

"It's hard to speculate what happened," he said. "Was it a crash? Was it an intentional act; unintentional act? It's still very early. That's something that detectives will determine once they get deeper into this investigation."

Robbery and homicide detectives are assisting in the case, and witnesses are being sought.

Pena said if anyone has information, to call (361) 886-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.