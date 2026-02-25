Bob Hall Pier reopens after years of rebuilding following Hurricane Hanna's destruction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bob Hall Pier is reopening Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. on Padre Island, marking the end of a years-long rebuilding effort after Hurricane Hanna severely damaged and ultimately destroyed the historic structure in July 2020.

The pier, originally built in the 1950s, has been rebuilt at least 5 times. The latest destruction set off a lengthy recovery process in which Nueces County worked not only to clear the wreckage but also to plan an entirely new structure.

Design teams went back to the drawing board — community members weighed in. Permits were filed, and plans were revised.

In 2022, demolition of what remained of the old pier began, marking a new chapter for the landmark. By 2024, Nueces County officially gave the green light to the rebuild, awarding a multi-million-dollar construction contract and setting the project in motion. The contractor was given 460 days to complete the work.

On Oct. 7, 2024, leaders, community members, and supporters gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony along the shoreline. The project did not meet the 460-day deadline officials initially planned; however, the pier is finally reopening to the public.

