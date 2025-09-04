Blue Bell introduces Classic Pecan Pie ice cream flavor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blue Bell Creameries launched its new Classic Pecan Pie ice cream flavor in stores today, combining traditional pecan pie elements with the company's signature brown sugar ice cream base.

The limited-time flavor features roasted pecans, flaky pie crust pieces and pecan pie filling swirled throughout brown sugar ice cream. The product is available in both half-gallon and pint sizes.

"Our new flavor combines your favorite ice cream with everything you enjoy in a pecan pie," John Neal Robinson, general sales manager for Blue Bell, said.

Robinson said the flavor includes pecans, pie crust pieces and pecan pie filling swirl "all surrounded by a brown sugar ice cream."

The Texas-based company noted that pecan pie is the official state pie of Texas, where Blue Bell is headquartered.

"At Blue Bell, we know how to make great-tasting ice cream. And being a Texas-based company, we understand what it takes to be a prize-winning pecan pie. Our Classic Pecan Pie is sure to become your new favorite dessert," Robinson said.

Blue Bell also recently brought back its Homemade in the Shade flavor after a 10-year absence. The returning flavor, which relaunched in July, combines Homemade Vanilla ice cream with chocolate fudge sauce and is available in pint and half-gallon sizes.

