Blue Bell adds new Peanut Butter Chocolate Overload flavor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Forget peanut butter jelly, it’s peanut butter chocolate time!

That special combo is part of a new limited flavor from Blue Bell Ice Cream. It's called Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload.

The company announced the new flavor on Wednesday and it hit stores on Thursday.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell, said in a release.

Blue Bell Ice Cream also offers rotational flavors, which means they offer flavors that are limited time only. Throughout the year, they offer a variety of 22 flavors of ice cream.

The limited flavors include Peachy Peach, Southern Blackberry Cobbler, Bride’s Cake, Butter Crunch, Cotton Candy, Mocha Almond Fudge, and the newest flavor Peanut Butter Overload.

“Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton,” Robertson said.

Sounds like a spoonful of overloaded delicious ice cream!

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores, visit their website.