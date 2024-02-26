Black Navy pilots inspire with powerful testimonies and aspirations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — When Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi opened, the Navy had no black pilots. While the Army Air Force had the Tuskegee Airmen, the Navy didn’t have Black pilots until after World War II.

These pilot instructors, who served as Black pilots in the military, discussed their experiences and reflected on the importance of Black History Month to them. They also shared their feelings of support in the Coastal Bend.

"I celebrate all throughout the year, right? Because the history doesn’t stop just because the month is over," Lieutenant Marlon J Mouton of Squadron VT-28 said.

"Being an example to other people who are going to come after you means a lot to me," Lieutenant Perry Starling of Squadron VT-28 said.

"I did not see someone that looked like me until I was a senior in college," Lieutenant Commander Ronaqua Russell, a VT-31 pilot instructor, said.

"Never be the one to tell yourself no," Lieutenant Michael Harris Jr. of Squadron VT-35 said.

Lt. Marlon Mouton told KRIS 6 News why remembering those who paved the way for him is significant.

"I think that’s very important because if you don’t at least take that time out or have that set time to really pay homage to people who come before you," Lt. Mouton said. "Then you run the chance of forgetting their past and losing that inspiration and that fire going forward."

He said the military is starting to see an increase in Black pilots, and a big part of that increase is people seeing representation of people like him.

"We’re starting to get an increase in the numbers, right? Obviously, it’s not ability. We’re all very capable aviators. I just say it’s a field that a lot of people haven’t seen people that look like them in those fields," Lt. Mouton said.

Lt. Perry Starling shared how the history of his heritage pushed him when he felt the turbulence of life.

"Back in the time when we couldn’t fly, and we were fighting for it, it gives you the perseverance and the motivation of when times get hard today," Lt. Starling said.

Lieutenant Commander Ronaqua Russell said she is one of only 10 Black female pilots in the Coast Guard.

"Fun fact: there are less than about 1% of Black female pilots," Lt. Cmdr. Russell said.

She told KRIS 6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo that this statistic is part of what drives her every day.

"I’m active in a multitude of organizations with the intent to try and create more people like me," Lt. Cmdr. Russell said. "I don’t want to just be the only one. I would like to look around and see more people that look like me."

Lieutenant Michael Harris Jr. spoke about the support he feels not only during Black History Month, but year-round in the Coastal Bend.

"It’s an incredible honor to be down here in Corpus Christi, to have this opportunity to liaison with the community," Lt. Harris Jr. said. "To show other people that there are other different pathways in life. We offer different pathways to get to the goal you want."

