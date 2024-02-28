Black History: Slaves seek freedom into Mexico through Nueces Strip

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scholars and historians are discovering that the Underground Railroad was not just helping free slaves by escaping into Canada but into Mexico as well.

The Nueces Strip, which lies between the Nueces River and the Rio Grande was an integral part of the underground railroad for slaves living in the South.

“It is not just Tubman, it’s all the unknown black sailors, the Quakers, the white allies, and the Mexican allies who helped provide shelter even if it’s just for one trip to get people to freedom,” said Dr. Le’Trice Donaldson, Assistant Professor of History at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Mexico abolished slavery in 1837, almost three decades before the United States abolished slavery in 1865. Making the country on the other side of the Rio Grande very attractive to those who have never experienced freedom but only heard about it.

“Buried in that brush are tarantulas, and rattlesnakes and hardly being able to be seen no running water,” said Historian Roseann Bacha-Garza in the documentary ‘Just a Ferry Ride to Freedom’ produced with the CHAPS program.

The documentary shows the history, the rough journey, and some of the families also known as ‘conductors’ who helped slaves seek freedom in Northern Mexico.

The Jackson family, whose ranch is in San Juan along the river is one of the several homes marked as a last stop for slaves before they were free.

During this time, Dr. Donaldson explains even though slaves might have found freedom in Mexico, there were still ads to capture them, making them vulnerable to slave catchers.

According to Dr. Donaldson, once slaves crossed into Mexico they traveled to locations like Veracruz, and Guerro or stayed along the border.

