Bishop police share meaning behind their annual back-to-school initiative

When driving around Bishop, you’ll notice some donation stations at the Dollar General, Taqueria Jalisco, Stripes and at the Bishop Police Department (BPD).

The BPD is accepting new school supplies and new backpacks to give away to local students before school starts on the 20th.

It’s part of their back to school initiative: Pack the Patrol Car.

Anyone can donate either new school supplies or backpacks until Friday, August. 9 or with monetary donations to the city’s website.

Cindy Flores, owner of Pro Tex Pest Management has donated each year with her company and employees. She said it started when they stumbled across a box one year ago and has continued ever since.

“The police department here in Bishop is really all about the children and it’s infectious. They had the donation box and it was first in our minds, oh look they have a donation box. I personally don’t have any children, so we give to children,” Flores said.

When asked how much new school supplies could mean to students, Flores recalled times when she was in school.

“I remember my mother bought colors that were so cheap that they melted over in my hand. I couldn’t even color long. So when we were picking out all this stuff, if you’ll notice in that box there’s a lot of colors and they are Crayola because those don’t melt,” Flores said.

Day said the initiative started with a notable need in the community.

“Our officers respond to houses where they see individuals unfortunately living in poverty. It’s not about singling them out, it’s about getting them resources. And if we can do it in an inconspicuous manner, that’s fine. We just want to help people out,” Day said.

Day said donations this year have been a bit slower. Flores said she might know why.

“Now in the last four years its been very hard on them and their parents. They’re trying to pay for clothes that cost three times more, vehicles are three times more and they are just trying to not let the children suffer. Kids can’t control their destiny, the adults do. And adults are controlled with how much money is in their bank accounts. Since the children can’t control that, we have to accommodate in some way. Giving our time, donating services…” Flores said.

Day said they are thankful for the donations they have received from residents, local businesses and community members, but they also hope for more to come.

“Being a police officer, kids see the enforcement side of things. They don’t get to see us as human beings so we need to humanize the badge and events like these allow us to be seen in a different light and let them know we truly are really there to help. In the end [the kids] that’s our future. So if we help them be successful then the community is successful,” day said.

Donations will be evenly spread out next week into backpacks. Those backpacks will be given out to those living in Bishop on Saturday, August 17. It will be on a first come first serve basis. For more information, head to the BPD Facebook page @Bishop Police Department.

