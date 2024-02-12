Watch Now
Bishop police arrest Victoria man at Bishop powerlifting meet

Posted at 5:57 PM, Feb 12, 2024
VICTORIA, Tx — On Friday, Feb. 9 the Bishop Police Department arrested a man from Victoria at a powerlifting meet that took place at the 100 Block Badger Ln.

The adult male was charged with a Class A misdemeanor for inappropriately touching a juvenile at a school sponsored event.

The victim and a witness stated the male made intentional and inappropriate physical contact with the juvenile victim. The suspect was later identified as 41-year-old Douglas Zelkowski, from Victoria, Tx.

Zelkowski was arrested and taken to the Nueces County Jail on charges of incident assault. Zelkowski was bonded out for $250 on Feb. 10.

