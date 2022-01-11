Bishop PD's public safety communications temporarily transferring to Corpus Christi PD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bishop Police Department announced in a Facebook post that they are working with the Corpus Christi Police Department's MetroCom Division to temporarily transfer their public safety communication functions over to CCPD's dispatch center after their communications division was heavily affected by COVID-19.

Bishop PD said late last week, one of their public safety telecommunicators was transported to the hospital by ambulance. They now remain hospitalized with what has since been confirmed to be COVID-19 related health issues.

Since then, other staff within the department have reported possible COVID-19 related symptoms, and due to the tight-knit work environment, there is believed to be many exposures, resulting in many being quarantined pending testing.

The police department was deep cleaned and sanitized, but "despite those proactive measures, a number of Bishop Police Department’s Communications Division personnel have been affected, which has caused a critical staffing level issue within the Bishop P.D. Communications Division."

As a result, Bishop PD's emergency and non-emergency telephone lines will be transferred over to CCPD’s MetroCom beginning on Tuesday, January 11 until "BPD telecommunications staff are back to an adequate operational level."

The department assures that this will not affect law enforcement or other public safety services or responses in anyway.

"Citizens calling the Bishop Police Department’s Emergency / Non-Emergency phone numbers will be connected to a public safety call-taker at MetroCom and Bishop Police, Fire, EMS will still be dispatched to calls for service within Bishop."

The Bishop Police Department's Non-Emergency number is 361-584-2443. For an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

