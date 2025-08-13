Bishop CISD building first-of-its-kind Student Performance Center

When you drive through Bishop, it’s hard to miss the crews working near the schools. For students like Rylie Garza, the sight sparks excitement.

“They have a picture in the front of what it’s supposed to turn out to be and honestly, I think it’s really cool,” Garza said.

That picture is of Bishop CISD’s upcoming Badger Student Performance Center — a project funded through the district’s $28 million bond approved in 2024. Once complete, the indoor facility will be the first of its kind for the district.

“Down Highway 77, we’re going to be the first one with an indoor facility,” said Athletic Director Mike Davilla, who offered a tour of the construction site.

The performance center will feature an 80-yard turf field inside an 11,000-square-foot building. It’s designed as a multi-use space, open to all students — not just athletes.

“It’s going to be a building of multiuse," Davilla explained. "We want all our students to use it. “If science classes have a project, they can go in there. If an athletic team needs it, they can go in there.”

Beyond giving programs more flexibility, the facility will serve as a refuge when weather turns extreme.

“Sometimes during the spring, it gets super hot, and also when it’s raining outside, we could really use that instead of having to wait for the football field to dry,” Garza said.

According to Davilla, construction on the center began two months ago. The district expects the performance center to be completed by January of next year — another step in Bishop CISD’s efforts to innovate and invest in its students.

“This is another proof of BCISD giving to our kids,” Davilla said.

