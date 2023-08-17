Bill Witt Park Splash Pad closed for remainder of season due to construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There's both good news and bad news about Bill Witt Park.

The good news is construction has begun on a new playground for the park on Yorktown Boulevard.

The bad news is the splash pad at Bill Witt Park is closed because of the upcoming construction project, and it won't reopen for the rest of the summer.

Construction of the new playground is expected to wrap up in October.

It will be built next to the splash pad and will come with a shade structure and a safer playground surface.