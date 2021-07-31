Biggest 7's Beach Rugby Tournament in Texas takes place Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major rugby tournament took place on the beach on Saturday.

The Corpus Christi Rugby Football Club hosted the Art Salazar and Tom Acuna Memorial Beach Tournament called the 7's by the Sea. It's the biggest 7's Beach Rugby Tournament in Texas.

Teams from all over the state, including a player who lives in Denton but grew up in Ireland, was at the tournament.

"It's great timing actually, cause rugby is really pickin' off, the Olympics just had the, U.S. Rugby 7's, for the first time in a long time in the Olympics, so it was good to watch, so if you have been following those games you may have seen it, but as far as rugby goes it's a great sport, I've been playing it all my life," said Matt Hill.

The 7's by the Sea Rugby Tournament is one of the longest running tournaments in the state, and is the biggest 7's tournament. The Corpus Christi Rugby Football Club is always looking for players of all ages.