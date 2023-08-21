Bicyclist killed in car crash near Staples and Lipes intersection

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — A bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in a crash Sunday night near Snappy's Food, according to Corpus Christi police.

CCPD officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of South Staples Street in reference to a major traffic accident on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at about 10:42 p.m.

When officers arrived they discovered it was a vehicle versus a pedi-cyclist crash. Officers then located the bicyclist and began first aid immediately.

"He was then transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries," stated CCPD PIO Antonio Contreras.

According to traffic investigators, the bicyclist disregarded the crosswalk traffic control device and rode across the 7100 block of S. Staples St. when he was struck by a motorist traveling northbound.

Investigators said the motorist remained on the scene and there are no criminal charges pending.

CCPD has not released any other information regarding the victim in Sunday night's fatal crash.

