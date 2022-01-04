Betty White honored with beer from Wisconsin brewery

MINERAL POINT, Wisconsin — Here's to you, Betty White.

A small town in Wisconsin with a connection to the actress and comedian -- who died last week at age 99 -- has been honoring her over the years with her own beer.

It's called "Blonde Betty."

CNN reports that customers at the Commerce Street Brewery Hotel in Mineral Point, Wisc., have been buying beers for White over the years so if she ever visited there would be free drinks waiting for her.

The brewery said it's letting people buy her beers through January, and will then donate the proceeds to a cause benefiting animals in a cause which White loved.

As for the town's connection to White: her third husband, Allen Ludden, who is buried in Mineral Point.

Ludden moved to Corpus Christi when he was 9 and graduated from Corpus Christi High School here. He originally attended Sul Rose State in Alpine before transferring to the University of Texas in 1938 as an English major. He earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the school before the start of World War II.

The couple was married for 18 years until Ludden's death from cancer in 1981.

She never remarried.

