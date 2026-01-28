Best friend shares final moments with beloved animal rescuer Ernie Cochran at hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — 'Queen of Rescue' Ernie Cochran passes away after decades saving animals through Pee Wee's Pet Adoption

Many called Ernie Cochran the Queen of Rescue after dedicating over 4 decades of her life to saving animals with Pee Wee's Pet Adoption. Now, she has passed away after a battle with stage 4 cancer.

I spoke to her best friend about keeping her legacy alive.

Hundreds of people took to Facebook sharing photos, comments, and memories of the pets Cochran helped save. Many say she didn't just rescue animals — she brought people together through them.

"Ernie also helped people, not just animals," said Debbie Hammond, best friend.

Hammond worked side by side with Cochran for years. As her best friend, she says Cochran even encouraged her to open her own rescue — StarGroup — passing on everything she knew.

A retired registered nurse, Cochran battled stage 4 cancer for 2 years all while continuing to fight for animals who had no one else.

"She was a spicy lady, but she was so loyal," Hammond said.

Hammond showed me photos and memories of their time together. And the love for Cochran extended far with Mayor Paulette Guajardo's team sharing a message saying "Her legacy lives on through the organization she built and the lives she touched."

Hammond says she was by Cochran's side during her final moments in the hospital.

"I wanted to get in there. And make sure she was okay," Hammond said.

"We had a lot of moments I spent a lot of time with her actually. It was hard to see," Hammond said.

And while Cochran saved hundreds of animals, in her final hours, her family hoped to do the same for her.

"We just wanted to save her, even if it was for another day," Hammond said.

And while everyone at the rescue is adjusting, Hammond says customers shouldn't be worried.

"Even in after death, Ernie is still running PeeWee's, and she will be," Hammond said.

Hammond says Cochran's final wish was to be cremated with ashes spread at Pee Wee's. At this time, no funeral arrangements have been announced.

