Benjamin Liska, legendary Corpus Christi surf shop founder, dies

Longtime surfer and legendary surf shop owner Benjamin Liska died on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the Coastal Bend's surf and skate culture for nearly five decades.

From Cotton Fields to Coastal Waves

Ben grew up as the son of a farmer in Robstown, Texas, where he was a standout football player for the Robstown Cotton Pickers. But it was the ocean's call that would define his life's work, leading him to establish what became Corpus Christi's most beloved surf shop.

Building a Surf Empire

On January 2, 1976, Benjamin founded Benjamin's Surf and Skate, starting as a surf board-only shop where he personally shaped boards at his first location on Port Street. What began as a one-man operation evolved into a multi-generational institution that would outfit Coastal Bend surfers and skaters for 48 years.

Ben Liska Flour Bluff shop in 1978

The shop's growth mirrored Corpus Christi's own expansion, with Benjamin's establishing locations throughout the area over the decades:

Port Street (opened January 2, 1976)

Flour Bluff (1970s-1990s)

Austin/Barton Creek Mall (1983-2001)

Padre Staples Mall (1990s-2000s)

La Palmera Mall (opened 2011)

Crossroads Shopping Village at McArdle and Airline (early 2000s to present)

Ben Liska Flour Bluff shop in 1983

More Than Just a Shop

Benjamin's Surf and Skate became known as "Corpus Christi's go-to surf and skate shop for over 40 years," building strong local loyalty and a multi-generational customer base. Many customers who grew up shopping there now bring their own children, creating a family tradition centered around the sport Ben loved.

The shop's influence extended beyond retail through Benjamin's Surf Team, consisting of fifteen members ranging from young groms to seasoned legends. The team competes in Texas Gulf Surf Association (TGSA) events at various Gulf Coast surf spots, participating in both longboarding and shortboard divisions. The TGSA, a family-oriented organization, emphasizes grassroots surfing events while maintaining focus on academic excellence, good sportsmanship, and environmental awareness.

Passing the Torch

In November 2013, Ben sold Benjamin's to his long-time friend Gerry Anderson with Fast Forward Skate Shop, ensuring the shop's legacy would continue under trusted hands who understood the culture and community Ben had built.

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Recognition and Legacy

Benjamin's contributions to the community were formally recognized when the Corpus Christi City Council recently honored him for over 40 years of service to the area.

Life Beyond the Waves

After selling the shop, Ben transitioned into the cattle business, characteristically doing it "big" by raising Longhorn cattle. He was also an accomplished guitar player who enjoyed recording himself picking and singing, and an avid art collector whose home and shops were filled with works from favorite artists around the world.

Ben Liska

Personal Life

On July 7, 2013, Ben married Brenda McClaugherty Marshall Liska, reconnecting with someone he had known since high school.

Benjamin Liska's passing marks the end of an era for Corpus Christi's surf community, but his influence on generations of surfers and the culture he helped build will continue to ride the waves for years to come.

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