Benavides veterans on a mission to restore American Legion Post 405

Benavides American Legion Post 405 is in need of assistance to restore their post.

Commander Mario Salinas said the post looks well-maintained from the outside. However, the inside is just a shell.

Members of the post are on a mission in Benavides.

The small Texas town of Benavides is full of veteran pride. But when looking at the American Legion Post 405 - you’d say otherwise.

“The post has seen better days. When you look at it from outside, it looks like a well-maintained building but from the inside it’s just a shell,” Mario Salinas, commander of the American Legion Post 405 said.

Salinas said the post is just a shell – there’s not much inside it. There aren’t many walls, electrical work is exposed, and the lighting is dim.

In the summertime, he said the post is hot, and in the winter, it’s cold.

Commander Salinas, an Air Force veteran, remembers when the post hosted dances and bingo nights.

None of those events happen now.

“This use to be the focal point of the community. Since people no longer utilize it, they think it’s abandoned. But the American Legion members have been here,” Salinas said.

Post 405 Vice Commander Noe Guzman served in the U.S. Army. He believes veterans, like himself, need the American Legion Post 405.

“We come over here – whoever can make it – we got the pool table. And we let out our anger – or whatever – let it out. We just discuss our war time days,” Guzman said.

Post 405 is the gathering spot for nearly 30 members. Commander Salinas said the mission to bring the post back to life. However, the mission is far from over.

These vets aren’t asking for charity. They want to restore the American Legion Post 405 with their community’s assistance. Giving these vets a chance to continue to gather and to serve their neighbors.

To donate or for more information on the American Legion Post 405 call 361-701-1862 or send an email at salinasmario1125@gmail.com.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.