Beloved Port Aransas veterinarian dies at age 85

Dr. "Doc" Floyd Garrett died Jan. 14th

Beloved veterinarian in the Coastal Bend for over 50 years

Many in Port Aransas community shaken up by his death

Dr. Floyd Garrett, also known as 'Doc,' has been volunteering at the Animal Friends of Port Aransas nonprofit animal rescue since 2009. Prior to his retirement in 2001, he owned the Flower Bluff Animal Hospital and the Island Animal Clinic in Port Aransas. He started practicing as a private veterinarian in 1977.

Many people in the Coastal Bend were impacted by Doc's wisdom, kindness, and passion for helping animals. One person who worked with Doc and became his lifelong friend is Connie Beane.

"He would come and do vaccines for me If it was a puppy, he would start the booster shots. If they were an adult dog, we did their boosters and their rabies. If I had an illness with a dog, he would come and check on them," Beane said.

Doc's empathy shone through in his career as a veterinarian.

"A lot of things he did, people didn't know. If he had to euthanize someone's pet, they didn't know afterwards he would go out back by himself and cry," Beane said.

Doc even used his own personal time to take care of sick and injured animals.

"Honestly if someone needed help, he would tell me give them my phone number, tell them to call me, I'll help them. How many vets do that? How many vets tell you just give out my number and I'll help them?," Beane said.

After he officially retired in 2001, he still volunteered to help friend's animals whenever they needed it.

"He was retired, but if you needed help with an animal, he'd put on that white coat and he was ready to go," Beane said.

Many people in the Port Aransas community have been offering their condolences to Doc's close family and friends on social media and highlighting how he has helped them and their pets throughout his life.

"There's a loss felt, losing Doc. He was friends with everybody he met. He didn't meet a stranger, ever, ever. And if you had a dog, you were friends," Beane said.

Dr. Garrett's life will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 1. in Dallas where he grew up. For more information on Doc's life and impact, click here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.