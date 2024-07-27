Beloved island restaurant forced to close its doors...and reopen them across the street

Island Italian restaurant, owned by the Tagliaferro family, has been operated in the same building for 37 years.

They have to change locations when the property lease is up Dec 31, 2024.

Owner Tony Tagliaferro purchased 6 lots, 1.5 acres of land just across the street on PR 22 behind Seashore Middle Academy.

He is hoping to be up and running in the new location in about 6 months.

Island Italian restaurant, owned by the Tagliaferro family, is a well-known and loved restaurant that has been operated in the same building on Padre Island for 37 years. It's been passed down through three generations of the Tagliaferro family, who moved to the island from Pennsylvania and wanted to share their authentic Italian recipes and culture with South Texas.

“My parents started it back in 1987. I was a little dishwasher back then. I used to get off the school bus right out front, come right in, and go to work. So, it’s been here since 1987," Island Italian Owner Tony Tagliaferro said.

Island residents say that Island Italian is a staple in the community and they are disappointed to see them have to move buildings.

“Most of the feedback has been positive. But, it’s sad to think they won’t be in the same building we’ve all been coming to," Island Italian regular customer and live music performer, Stevie Start, said.

Tagliaferro said that the reason he has to relocate his family's business is because another company will be purchasing the property that island Italian is on. He said that he does not believe that the company has officially made the purchase yet.

“Basically from what I understand, is that my lease is up. It's up on December 31st 2024. And the property is for sale. And apparently, I can’t purchase it, so, we’re gonna do our own thing.”

He already picked out a new location for his family business.

“I bought some property just south of here on Park Road 22 just behind the SeaShore Middle School. I bought six lots over there, an acre and a half.”

Tagliaferro said that, with the move, there will be many challenges, but there will also be new opportunities and room for growth.

“This was built in, I think, 1958. The maintenance on it is very hard. It’s hard to keep the maintenance up on this thing and keep it going. New building, new stuff. It’s gonna be hurricane-rated. Great windows, it’s gonna have a big parking lot with no potholes in it. My customers will know what I’m talking about. It’s just gonna be a great new start for us, we’re looking really forward to it, actually," Tagliaferro said.

Loyal customers of island Italian have shown an outpouring of support on social media, stating that they will still frequent the new location and support the Tagliaferro's family business.

“It’s a hidden gem. And the people here are fantastic. One thing I’ve learned over the years is the people that work here, stay here, because it’s a good place to work," Start said. “The best part is, it’s the best comfort food on the island and nobody denies that. The portions are huge. The prices are more then reasonable."

Tagliaferro is guiding his staff and customers through this situation with a positive and optimistic outlook.

“Hurricane Harvey couldn’t get us. COVID couldn’t get us, and this won’t get us. We’re gonna come back stronger and better," Tagliaferro said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.