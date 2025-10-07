Beloved DJ and school officer Kevin Barnes remembered for passion, positivity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Whether he was spinning records at a packed nightclub or checking on students at Calallen High School, Kevin Barnes made every room brighter.

Known by night as DJ Rewind, Barnes filled Mandy’s Pub & Social with music and life twice a week — keeping crowds dancing until last call.

“He got the party started and kept everyone here ’til 2 a.m.,” said Aaron Ayala, owner of the venue. “Kevin wasn’t just an employee — he was part of the family.”

By day, Barnes worked as a truancy officer at Calallen High School, where he was known for building trust with students and lifting spirits with humor and heart.

Last Friday, he collapsed in his office and later died, leaving colleagues, students and loved ones stunned. On Monday, grief counselors were on hand for students and faculty who are still processing the loss.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in across social media. The Calallen Football Booster Club remembered Barnes in a post, writing, “His energy brought joy and motivation to everyone around him.” The Topcats dance team called him their “go-to for laughs and good company.” His partner, Julie Hazen, described him as “an instant friend who never met a stranger.”

Barnes was also a veteran, a youth advocate and one of the founding fathers of the Chi Phi fraternity at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

At Mandy’s, Ayala had been planning a celebration to mark Barnes’ one-year anniversary at the club. Instead, he's now organizing a fundraiser to support Barnes’ family. He encourages everyone interested to watch the pub’s Facebook page for updates.

From the school hallways to the nightclub stage, Kevin Barnes left a lasting mark. And while the music may have stopped, those who knew him say his spirit still plays on.

