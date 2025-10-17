Beloved Corpus Christi Trade Center vendor Delia 'Bobby' Guajardo remembered for big heart, warm smile

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Delia "Bobby" Guajardo was a familiar face at the Corpus Christi Trade Center, known for her small stature and her big heart.

Guajardo worked as a waitress at Gordita San Pancho's for more than 20 years.

Since news of her passing, hundreds have flooded Facebook with likes, shares, and comments remembering the little lady who made everyone feel like family.

KRIS 6 visited the Trade Center and spoke with Guajardo's sister, Tina Guajardo, who also works at Gordita San Pancho's. We also found Delia's best friend, Linda Bass, who is a vendor at the indoor flea market.

"A lot of people are gonna be looking for her. All the time. We're gonna be looking for her, and we're gonna miss her a lot," Bass said.

"I think it'll be hard for me when I go back. We were always together. It'll be hard for me," Guajardo, said.

Loved ones say Delia was sweet, but also a little feisty. She never let a holiday go by without giving the other vendors gifts, and her smile was something people looked forward to seeing every weekend.

Now, those who knew her say the Trade Center won't feel the same without her.

