Belden Street closure set for up to 72 hours in downtown Corpus Christi

Motorists in downtown Corpus Christi should prepare for a short-term disruption as the Harbor Bridge Project advances its final demolition phase.

Beginning Thursday, March 5, at 9 a.m., Belden Street will close between N. Tancahua and N. Mesquite Streets for up to 72 hours. The closure is required for overhead demolition operations tied to removing the remaining approach structures from the original 1959 Harbor Bridge.

Traffic control devices and message boards will guide drivers to detours via N. Chaparral Street, E. Port Avenue, and N. Tancahua Street. Officials urge commuters to plan alternate routes in advance, obey all signage, and reduce speed in work zones. All activities are weather permitting and subject to change.

This temporary closure follows a similar pattern of brief downtown street shutdowns needed to safely jackhammer and remove overhead spans from the old bridge. A nearly identical operation recently affected nearby I-37 for up to 72 hours in late February. A longer-term closure of Padre Street, from Belden to N. Carancahua, remains in effect through mid-March to support realignment and restoration work.

The closures are part of the final stages of the $1.3 billion U.S. 181 Harbor Bridge Replacement Project. The new cable-stayed bridge — the tallest point in South Texas at 538 feet and the longest of its kind in the United States with a 1,661-foot main span — opened to southbound traffic in June 2025 following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Full connectivity and removal of the old structure's approaches are now the focus, with demolition work continuing through spring 2026.

Project officials emphasize that these targeted disruptions are essential to complete the transition safely while minimizing long-term impacts on the community and port access. The new bridge provides greater navigational clearance for ships entering the Port of Corpus Christi and improves overall safety and traffic flow.

