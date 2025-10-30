Before you bite: A Halloween warning for parents and kids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Before children dive into their Halloween candy hauls, parents are being reminded to take a few extra minutes to inspect treats for safety.

The warning comes after a recent case in Michigan where candies were found laced with THC, prompting local law enforcement to encourage families to double-check their trick-or-treat bags.

"Always inspect whatever candy and goodies you get," said Antonio Contreras, Senior Officer and Public Information Officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Authorities in Michigan reported finding candies that contained THC, with some packages minimizing the ingredient listing but still stating its presence.

For parents like Ramond Garza, who has a 2-year-old and 3-year-old, the extra precaution is worth the peace of mind.

"Oh it's just the word that's been around. There's interesting people trying to do questionable things to the kids," Garza said.

Garza, whose children love Halloween and have gone trick-or-treating before, says the inspection process doesn't take long.

"But it doesn't take much time to go ahead and just sort one by one," Garza said.

Police recommend discarding any candy that looks opened, tampered with, or not in its original wrapper. Baked goods should also be thrown away, according to Contreras.

"Simply just throw it away," Contreras said about any treats that don't look right.

But if you feel the need to hand anything over, feel free to contact CCPD’s non emergency line to report any unusual finds.

And while candy tampering has not been reported in Corpus Christi, CCPD wants families to keep additional safety tips in mind:

Always walk with an adult

Cross at crosswalks or intersections

Know where you are and where you're going

Make yourself visible

If a house looks empty, move to the next

Drivers should slow down

The bottom line: take a quick look to make sure the only surprises on Halloween night are the fun ones.

