Beeville students get direct path to high-paying engineering careers

BEE COUNTY, Texas — The Beeville Independent School District has partnered with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to create a new career pathway that could lead students directly into high-paying jobs after graduation.

The school district and university signed a dual-credit partnership agreement that will give select students from A-C Jones High School access to courses in land surveying and geospatial engineering. The program is designed to address a critical workforce shortage in the Coastal Bend region.

Students who complete the coursework will earn industry certification that qualifies them to enter the workforce immediately after graduating from high school. The certification will even allow them to operate drones professionally.

"There are jobs here in the Coastal Bend for land surveying and geospatial engineering that are going unfilled and these students have the potential to stay in the Coastal Bend, take, have careers in the Coastal Bend, high paying careers, high impact and need careers, and these skill sets are preparing them for those careers," Seneca Holland said.

Holland serves as the undergraduate program coordinator for the geospatial science program at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

A-C Jones High School students who enroll in the dual credit program will be able to take the online courses from their home campus, making the advanced training accessible without requiring travel to the university.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!