Beeville pharmacies experiencing a shortage of ADD, ADHD medicine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The shortage of a particular medicine is well known by many technicians in Beeville, but the impacts are being felt far beyond the counter.

Schulz and Wroten Pharmacy has received several calls a day from people looking for medicine that assist with attention-deficit disorder (ADD) or attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Amy Newsom is one of the pharmacists at Schulz and Wroten Pharmacy. She said there has been a shortage of this medication around the word.

"We have people from all over town calling who typically don't use our pharmacy,” Newsom said. “Then it jumps from people in Corpus, San Antonio, Houston, really desperate parents trying to get medicine for their children and there's a lot of adults that take it too."

Newsom said that this shortage is nothing new, but it has been going on for a while.

“It started with Adderall, big time, and we are still seeing shortages in Adderall,” she said. “So, then people started trying to go from Adderall to Concerta and then we started seeing shortages in Concerta and recently Vyvanse and Vyvanse just went generic recently.

Newsom said with the changes in supply, there not really many options for people to look at. She said that there are even laws restricting the amount of medicine produced.

“And the shortage is due to people using it properly and then there is overprescribing and another point to that a lot of people don’t realize is that there are federal limits on how much can be produced at a certain amount of time,” she said.

Stel Adcock, a licensed professional counselor associate for Serenity Counseling, said that who are not on the medicine to train their brain.

“A tolerance to attention, a tolerance to focusing and that can be built up, there is different strategies,” Adcock said. "The silliest one I can think of, the best and most straight forward is to have a card in from of you and stare at that card for five or ten minutes.”

Pharmacists say that people should starting filling their prescriptions now, but in the meantime, use products like CBD or over-the-counter brain support.

