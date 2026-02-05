Beeville man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for child sexual abuse material

BEE COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old Beeville man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.

Brian Perez was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge David Morales on Feb. 4, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. Perez had pleaded guilty to the charges on Aug. 20, 2025.

During the sentencing hearing, the court learned that Perez actively sought to trade child sexual abuse material videos and images with others online to expand his collection. Following his prison term, he will serve 10 years on supervised release with restrictions on his access to children and the internet. Perez will also be required to register as a sex offender, and restitution will be determined at a later date.

The investigation began on Nov. 7, 2024, when authorities discovered child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to the internet. Law enforcement traced the content back to Perez as the source.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Perez's Beeville residence and seized two electronic devices. Forensic examination revealed approximately 75 videos and more than 1,000 images depicting child sexual abuse material, including images of prepubescent children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Perez admitted to investigators that he had been viewing child sexual abuse material for two years and acknowledged having multiple images on his phone.

He remains in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick Overman and Izaak Bruce prosecuted the case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative launched in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

