Beeville ISD's HMD Early Childhood Center unveils newly renovated library

BEEVILLE, Tx — It was quite the celebration at HMD Early Childhood Center on Tuesday as the Beeville Independent School District community came together to unveil their brand-new, completely renovated library.

Principal Annette Sanchez led Tuesday night's event and welcomed students, families, district leaders, and community partners eager to see all the upgrades.

The library's upgrades were made possible through the Innovative Approaches to Literacy LEARN IT Grant, administered by the Education Service Center, Region 2 (ESC-2).

Beeville ISD

"Project LEARN IT enhances literacy through innovative library design and engaging resources that foster a lifelong love of reading," Dr. Zendejas explained.

Superintendent Travis Fanning describes the new library's importance to the school community.

Fanning says the library is the heart of the school, featuring flexible furnishings and a makerspace, along with a $10,000 investment in new books. This space is designed to foster exploration, imagination, and learning among students.

Board President Orlando Vasquez emphasized the importance of such projects in inspiring student engagement.

The celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the new space. Families had the chance to walk through the new library and enjoy what it offers for their children.