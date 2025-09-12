Beeville honors 9/11 heroes and remembers community leader at annual Patriot Day dinner

BEE COUNTY, Texas — First responders and medical personnel from across the Coastal Bend gathered for the annual 9/11 Patriot Day Appreciation Dinner in Beeville sponsored by Galloway and Sons Funeral Home, an event created to honor those who serve the community and remember those lost on September 11, 2001.

"This is an event to honor our first responders and medical personnel, those who sacrifice their time and their lives to help others," manager at Galloway and Sons Funeral Home, Norman Gonzalez said.

This year's event took on special significance as attendees also remembered John Galloway, the community leader who founded the annual dinner but passed away in July.

"He always, always, whenever we went had a fellowship with the first responders, the sheriffs, the policemen, the fire department," Gonzalez said. "Unfortunately, Mr. Galloway passed away in July. This is the 1st 9/11 event that we're having sponsored by the funeral home that's without him."

County Judge George Morrill attended the dinner to honor both first responders and Galloway's memory.

Victoria Balderrama David Cave presents a proclamation to the Galloway family in honor of John Galloway contribution to the Beeville communtiy

"He was a dear friend of mine and my family my entire life he was a mentor to me when I first came to Beeville," Morrill said. "This is his thank you to those individuals that do that work day in and day out."

Galloway and Sons Funeral Home plans to continue hosting this event in honor of John Galloway and the heroes of 9/11.