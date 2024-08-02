Beeville Goodwill donations create opportunities

BEEVILLE, TX — People are shopping at the newly renovated Goodwill on Washington Street in Beeville, but more donations are needed from out in the community.

This is the new and improved Goodwill in Beeville. It now includes a job connection center.

"Previous to the revitalization of this store it was a retail store only,” the Vice President of Development," Amanda Garcia said.

Garcia said the building had to be renovated in order to carry out the mission behind goodwill industries.

"Since Goodwill was founded, the mission has been to erase barriers to employment. But what we don't really understand is when you donate to us, we're able to provide free services to veterans and their spouses, people with barriers to employment, people who were previously incarcerated, or people with disabilities,” Garcia said.

According to Garcia, Goodwill's mission services have helped over 27,000 people in South Texas within the last 5 years. But it can't happen without the support and donations from the neighborhood.

"Those items when they are sold in our stores help us fund job training and job development services,” Garcia said.

Career Navigator, Vanessa Tully said all that is available to employees. All they have to do is ask.

"We help with digital literacy skills to enhance computer skills and that enhances employment options as well,” Tully said.

After two months of job training, the employee will receive a certificate of completion and more opportunities.

"They give us full-time part time and they give us what locations to look at. They tell us what they want, and we try to provide that employment for them,” Tully said.

Made possible by a simple donation. Giving someone a chance

The Goodwill donation station is open every day. Click here for more information