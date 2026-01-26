Beeville couple steps in to provide warmth for Corpus Christi’s most vulnerable

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the past decade, Rev. Rico Ricarte and his wife have traveled across the Coastal Bend to help people in need. Ricarte says his work is driven by experience: he has been in their position before.

"I do this because at one point in my life I was homeless. I understand where they come from," Ricarte told KRIS 6 News. "I understand the needs that they need. I understand that it's not all about their lifestyle as drug addicts is, it's more of their captivity and we do this because God has called us to do this."

Ricarte and his are independent, but do their work as the Tribe of Levi.

"His word in Proverbs 19:17 says, He who gives to the poor man lends to the Lord and we, we give to the poor man, we're lending to the Lord and we do it because Christ did it for us first."

Riding along with Ricarte and his wife, Betty, Monday morning was spent on Corpus Christi's Westside amid freezing and below freezing temperatures. The team of two spent the early hours finding anyone in need of coats, beanies, warm blankets and a warm meal.

Adam Beam Rev. Rico Ricarte shares a prayer with two men on the city's Westside.

"So that's one of the reasons we do it, because we love what we do, and God's called us into this ministry to go feed the homeless, feed his people, ministry, and we, and we do this from Beeville to Victoria all the way to Monterrey, Mexico." Ricarte continued, "We travel anywhere the Lord will send us."

Ricarte adds they are always looking for more volunteers and donations to assist with monthly travels every first Saturday.

Ricarte can be contacted via social media at Rico Ricarte on Facebook, as well as their group Proverb 19:17. Additionally, he can be contacted on Instagram at blueoyster22671 or his cellphone number 361-542-8994.

Betty Ricarte Neighborhood News Reporter Adam Beam assists Rev. Rico Ricarte with pizzas to be distributed to the city's unhoused.

Rico Ricarte Betty Ricarte provides a blanket to one of the city's unhoused residents.

Betty Ricarte Rev. Rico Ricarte provides blankets to two unhoused residents.

