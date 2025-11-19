Beeville Animal Control Director placed on administrative leave after indictment on theft charges

Beeville's Animal Control Director has been placed on administrative leave Wednesday after being indicted on two state jail felonies.

According to Beeville Interim City Manager Daniel Dorgan, on Tuesday, a Bee County grand jury indicted Animal Control Director Lupe Valdez on charges of misapplication of fiduciary funds greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 and theft greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

Dorgan could not provide specific information about what led to the investigation but told KRIS 6 News the case involved theft of city property. Valdez was placed on administrative leave without pay Wednesday afternoon.

Dorgan said Valdez worked for the city of Beeville for about 10 years.

According to a press release posted on the City of Beeville's Facebook page, the city is working with the Texas Rangers and other law enforcement agencies in this investigation.

