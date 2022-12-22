Watch Now
Bayfront Fountain Park temporarily closed to prepare for cold weather conditions

Michael, Salazar
Posted at 8:59 PM, Dec 21, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bayfront Park Fountain will be closed to prepare for predicted extreme cold weather conditions this coming weekend.

The Bayfront Park Fountain, located at 1309 North Shoreline Boulevard, is temporarily closed beginning today, December 20.

"Preventive weatherization is being conducted on pipes and irrigation lines within the parks system," said city officials in a press release.

City officials said the fountain is scheduled to resume regular operations after freezing temperatures hit the Coastal Bend later this week.

