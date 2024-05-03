Battle of the Lemons at an Alice Elementary School

Schallert Elementary students had a Lemonade Wars.

The battle was a learning situation and a fundraiser for the students.



A friendly battle with a focus on education brewed at Schallert Elementary School in Alice Independent School District. After a few weeks of brainstorming, students at Schallert Elementary are worked an ‘educational strategy’ involving lemons.

When life gives you lemons – you make lemonade. Students at Schallert Elementary took part in a zesty lesson.

“We’re using the Lemonade Wars to encourage people to come because we need money – like a fundraiser – we’re going on a field trip to,” said Joaquin Solis, a fifth grader at Schallert Elementary.

Students faced off against each other to raise the most money from their lemonade stands.

Solis said there’s so much to learn from the campus Lemonade Wars.

“I’m learning teamwork, marketing skills and some math,” he said.

Students and their teachers put together a list of what they would be selling at their stands beside their cold, fresh lemonade.

Estrella Campos said before the fun, she was a ball of nerves.

“Today was fun. I love Lemonade Wars. This was my first time – doing the STAAR test so I was really nervous. But this made me feel like – it was awesome,” said Estrella Campos, third grader at Schallert Elementary.

The students said the day is all about having fun with a purpose and they understand learning through the lemonade wars is something can carry into the future.

