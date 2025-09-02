Battle for Tejano TV host legend Johnny Canales' estate is finally over

Two wives, two cases, one ending. The legal battle over Tejano legend Johnny Canales' estate is over.

The nine-month legal battle between Canales' first wife, Sylvia Ann Castillo, and his widow, Nora Canales, came to an end at the Nueces County Courthouse last month.

On Tuesday afternoon, Canales, her daughters, and their attorney, Jeffrey Lehrman, held a press conference at El Palenque Grill at La Palmera Mall, where they announced Judge David Stith declared Nora Canales as the only lawful surviving spouse of Johnny Canales.

"He also declared that their marriage was 100 percent legal and there was no other impediment to that marriage, legal impediment, meaning a legal claim to it," Lehrman added.

Miroslava and Zelestial Canales joined their mother, Nora, for Tuesday's news conference.

Castillo, who now resides in Loudon County, Virginia, began her legal fight in late October 2024 when she filed a temporary injunction in the 319th District Court to prevent Nora Canales from selling or transferring any properties owned by Johnny Canales' estate and to protect the financial assets tied to his estate.

According to the court documents filed, Castillo stated when she was 17, she married the U.S. Army veterans and legendary TV host in Duval County on Aug. 13, 1980 when he was 37.

Sylvia Ann Castillo married Juan Jose "Johnny" Canales on Aug. 13, 1980 in Duval County, TX.

Since their marriage was never annulled by the State of Texas or dissolved by divorce, she deserved part of Canales' estate.

She filed another case in County Court at Law 3, making similar claims despite having been married three times since her marriage to Canales.

Nora Canales married Johnny on March 31, 1995. They shared two daughters, Miroslava and Zelestial Canales. All three cared for Johnny until the day he died.

Joe Escobedo/ KRIS 6 News

Nora Canales said she didn't know Castillo existed until she was notified about a probate hearing.

"I never knew about her. Johnny never spoke about it, never," Canales said.

"This was so unfortunate for the family, of course, she made an appearance after their father and husband died," Lehrman added, "So, in the middle of them trying to mourn the loss of their loved one, you know, this woman is making a claim out of left field."

The U.S. Army veteran and legendary TV host named his wife, Nora Canales, as his independent executrix in his will, validated on May 20, 2024.

KRIS file photo

Canales died three weeks later on June 12, 2024.

Nora said she and her husband own a home outside of Corpus Christi and four properties in Nueces and Maverick Counties; they planned to pass them to their daughters, who are the rightful owners.

When this all came to light, Canales said it was devastating. She was trying to get her life in order

"When you think it can't get any worse... We didn't have the right time to properly mourn and go through the stages because this was like a bucket of ice thrown on your back," Canales said.

In the meantime, Nora and her daughters are planning to produce a television show called "Nora Canales y la Verdad," which will focus on music and interviews. Nora will host the show, while Miroslava, who graduated from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, has field production experience, will direct it. Zelestial, who studied business, will run the show behind the scenes.

"Moving forward, we look for the horizon and God has us under his wings. So that's the most important thing," Canales said. She said her daughters will make sure Johnny's legacy lives on.

Meanwhile, the Canales family will head to Miami for a Sept. 5 screening of a documentary based on Johnny's life and legacy. It has been shown in Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin.

It will be shown during a film festival in McAllen on Dec. 6-7.

