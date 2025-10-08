Barbecue for Recovery event to support youth and adult treatment programs

The Council on Alcohol + Drug Abuse Coastal Bend is partnering with the Big Bertha Foundation to host the Barbecue for Recovery event.

It will take place on Friday, November 8 at VFW Post 2397 John N. Timon Post, located at 4441 Ayers St., from 12:00 p.m. until supplies run out.

Organizers are seeking community donations of pulled pork, chips, drinks, and utensils to support the event. Presale tickets are available at the Council’s office at 1801 S. Alameda, Suite 150.

Proceeds from the barbecue will benefit several programs, including the Youth Intensive Outpatient Treatment program (ages 13–17), the Youth Recovery Engagement Center (ages 13–21), the Adult Intensive Outpatient Treatment program, and the Recovery Support Services drop-in center.

“These programs provide hope and healing to youth, adults, and families in the Coastal Bend community,” Kalynn Thompson, Director of Community Relations, said “With community support, we can continue offering safe spaces, essential resources, and guidance on the path to recovery.”

The programs offer a wide range of services, including:



Safe and sober spaces with resources, support, and case management.

Clothing closets and food pantries for youth and adults.

Case management services, including ID restoration, advocacy, and guidance through the Nueces County justice system.

Assistance in locating safe and sober housing.

Individual and group peer support sessions, available daily and in the evenings.

On- and off-site activities for youth and adults.

Education, tutoring, and GED support.

Access to state-trained Recovery Coaches in long-term recovery.

Light utility bill assistance, bus passes from Corpus Christi RTA, and school, work, and hygiene supplies.

Parenting education and other supportive services.

For more information or to make a donation, contact the Council on Alcohol + Drug Abuse Coastal Bend at (361) 854-9199 or visit their office.

