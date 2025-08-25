Barbara Wilson at 100: A life fueled by curiosity and courage

The Viera Senior Living Center marked a major milestone this week as resident Barbara Wilson celebrated her 100th birthday, surrounded by family, friends, and staff.

Wilson’s life has been defined by curiosity and courage. Born in New York in 1925, she studied in Spain, worked at the British Embassy in Mexico, and spent years teaching high school Spanish in Minnesota.

Her passion for exploration took her to all seven continents — she camped in Australia, rode elephants in Thailand, and even ventured to Antarctica.

After retiring, Wilson moved to Corpus Christi, where she built a vibrant social life before eventually making her home at the Viera. She says she’s grateful for the care and community she has found there.

As loved ones gathered with cake, music, and memories, Wilson’s remarkable century stood as a testament to a life lived fully.

“Happy birthday, Barbara!” echoed through the celebration — a fitting tribute to a woman who has spent a hundred years embracing every opportunity to learn and explore.

