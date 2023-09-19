Bar and restaurant to fill longtime vacant building in downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The upcoming upgrades and renovations to the American Bank Centerare meant to be a start to a new downtown Corpus Christi.

There's also been a lot of talk of how the area of bars and restaurants downtown don't connect with the ABC. A new project on N. Chapparral Street could be the start of that connection process.

On Tuesday during the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) #3 meeting, a presentation will be given about the property at 1002 N. Chaparral St., next to Burger King.

The Downtown Management District will be presenting plans for “Thirsty,” a bar, restaurant and event space.

Through several TIRZ #3 incentive programs, the vacant building program and Streetscape and Safety Program, it will be proposed to reimburse owners up to $718,000 for bringing in their new business.

According to documents, the owners are listed as Tracey Guajardo and Jacob Arajuo. Guardo is the owner of Allure Aesthetix Medical Spa and a makeup line. Arajuo is a hydraulic mechanic and owner of Urban Aesthetix barber shop and retail store. Both have done concert promotions for Concrete Street Amphitheater.

In documents that will be presented to the TIRZ #3 board, it showed the current state of the building, as well as the fact its been empty for two decades. It also states Thirsty will offer a brunch menu with fine dining options for dinner. Key features include valet service and a rooftop bar.

The project is expected to total almost $2.5 million and expected to be completed at the end of 2024.

The TIRZ #3 meeting will take place 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the new location inside the RTA building.

Downtown Management District Executive Director Alyssa Barrera Mason was unavailable for comment. KRIS 6 News also did not hear back from Guajardo and Arajuo for comment.

