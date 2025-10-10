Banana Ball World Tour brings unique baseball experience to Corpus Christi in 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2026 Banana Ball World Tour will make a stop at Whataburger Field from Thursday, May 28 through Saturday, May 30, featuring a three-game series between The Firefighters and the Texas Tailgaters.

Fans interested in attending must enter the Banana Ball Ticket Lottery List at bananaball.com by October 31, 2025, for the opportunity to purchase tickets.

Banana Ball emphasizes continuous play and delivers a high-octane, entertainment-packed game that keeps both players and fans engaged. The experience includes choreographed dances between pitches and flash toga parties at home plate, along with 11 unique rules that set it apart from traditional baseball.

These rules include a two-hour time limit, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tie-breaking showdown. The most famous Banana Ball rule states that if a fan catches a foul ball, it counts as an out.

More than 2.2 million fans in 40 cities witnessed Banana Ball in 2025. ESPN and Disney+ showcased 12 Savannah Bananas games throughout the season at venues including MLB ballparks and NFL stadiums.

Fans can get a behind-the-scenes look by watching the five-part ESPN+ Original series "Bananaland" at espn.com.

Ticket information

To join the Ticket Lottery List, visit bananaball.com/tickets by October 31, 2025. Joining the list does not guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets, as a random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets.

Standard tickets start at $35, while Meet and Greet tickets start at $100. For MLB and large venue games, tickets start at $40 with Meet and Greet tickets starting at $125. All prices include no hidden fees or taxes.

The organization only sells tickets through their official lottery at bananaball.com/tickets. Any tickets for sale outside of this platform are likely fraudulent.

Banana Ball warns that tickets purchased through third-party sites like StubHub, VividSeats, or Ticketmaster are often fraudulent and will not be accepted. The majority of people selling tickets on social media platforms are fraudulent, and Banana Ball staff, cast, players, and coaches never sell tickets through social media.

The Lottery List operates on a completely random system, so when fans join the list will not affect their chances of getting tickets.

