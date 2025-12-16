Baker Middle School hosts CCISD's first Spanish spelling bee

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD has hosted many spelling bees over the years but never in Spanish.

On Monday, that changed as the district hosted its first ever Spanish spelling bee at Baker Middle School.

"Knowing Spanish and being bilingual especially in Corpus Christi is a plus for anyone who is later moving on to a career." Dr. Pamela Carrillo, Specialist for World Langugages said. "Spanish can be used in any career can be used for a doctor, teacher, counselor, there's so many places where Spanish is needed."

Students competed for the chance to advance to the regional spelling bee. Qualifiers from that round can earn a spot in the national spelling bee.

Both staff and students agree it's a good way to promote language retention in a fun and engaging way.

