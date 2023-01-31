Ayers Center Monthy Market makes its debut

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lots of small business owners spent their Sunday bringing people together with community spirit in mind.

The Ayers Center Monthly Market kicked off its first event, and by the looks of it, a bunch of folks showed up.

Vendors were invited to sell everything from arts and crafts to clothes to vintage items. There were even food trucks on hand to feed the crowds.

Organizers say this is a great way to come together in a positive way.

"As a whole, we kinda want to bring a little more positive vibe to the area. You know, this side of town has kinda a stigma, and we want to change that, bring some positive vibes, some good food, and take it from there. Hopefully, it will snowball effect," said local business owner John Del Llano.

The event is also to help promote small businesses in the area.

Organizers plan to hold the market again on the last Sunday of February in the Exxodus Music Lounge parking lot, located at 3221 Ayers Street, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

