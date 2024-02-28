Aviator Stadium, once popular for its baseball games, now a hotspot for vandalism

ROBSTOWN, Tx — A few days ago, the Aviator Stadium in Robstown was completely vandalized. Officials said this is the second time in two weeks this has happened.

These people broke in and destroyed windows and trashed the bathrooms and the inside areas.

"Apparently, what happened here, there isn’t really anything of value in the building, so it was more just the vandalism and the destroying of the property," John Marez, Nueces County Commissioner for Precinct 3, said.

Marez said the first step to avoid these issues in the future is to find an investor interested in the facility.

"Having an investor that is willing to put some money and capital in this place and fix it up and make it a constant venue where people want to come and enjoy it," Marez said. "I think it will help push away anyone that is wanting just to cause no good when the lights are off or there is no one around."

Marez said last year they had an investor interested in the buying the building and turning it into a sports entertainments venue, but the developer has not reached back out in months with an official response.

"We do have hope that we will be able to find use, and if we can’t, then I think there are plenty of investors out there that could make use of this footprint out here right off of 44 and 77," Marez said.

Currently, Marez said that to avoid this from happening again, the constable's office will be patrolling the area.

"I think that will be helpful. It is hard for everyone in one location or trying to cover every spot here in the community, but that is one way to immediately address that issue," Marez said.

Marez said he believes the Aviator stadium still has a good use so, he along with county leaders, are working on making repairs or finding a buyer to take over the building.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.