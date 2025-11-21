Attorney Thomas J. Henry donates $150,000 to Coastal Bend Food Bank for holiday meals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend Food Bank received a significant boost for the holiday season with a $150,000 donation from local attorney Thomas J. Henry and his Feast of Texas organization.

The check presentation took place at the Thomas J. Henry Center for Philanthropy, which will serve as the hub for a new partnership between Henry's organization and the food bank. This collaboration aims to provide 600,000 holiday meals through the center.

"I want people in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend to understand they have a place to go get a meal during this time of the year," Henry said. "From now until Christmas, those 600,000 meals will be provided, and going forward next year, there'll be more to do here in Corpus Christi."

Bea Hanson, Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank, says this donation will help people in the community who need it most during this time of year.

"As a sign of the times, we have seen at least a 20-30% increase in new people coming to the food bank to ask for assistance. We are so glad that the food bank is there, and we can provide some assistance until things get better. It's just like in a crisis, any time that we have a hurricane or any other kind of crisis. We are prepared to help the community as well," said Hanson.

Henry chose Corpus Christi for his Center for Philanthropy because it is where he began his successful career, and he wants to give back to the community.

"I intend to do more and more, that's why this philanthropy centers right here on Ocean Drive to make sure that people know that we're gonna be here to help in terms of food, education, and health care. I've done it over the last 30 years, and we're gonna continue to do it through this philanthropy center," said Henry.

