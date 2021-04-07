AT&T responsible for project being done where a man died on Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Manager Perter Zanoni confirmed the project where a man died, was being done by AT&T. The purpose was to excavate for a new duct run. Why that was happening is unclear.

The man was identified by the medical examiner as 21-year-old Jason Villalobos. He was killed when a trench caved in on him, on Leopard St.

Zanoni also said the project was contracted to American Directional Boring or ADB. Representatives of ADB were at the site of the project on Tuesday. They're based out of St. Louis but have offices in Texas. A representative of ADB said the project was subcontracted to SS Construction and Drilling. We were unable to contact the subcontractor.

The city had little to no involvement. Zanoni said they don't have inspectors for non-city projects. They did need to get a permit to drill into the street. That permit was approved for the project.

