Assistant Fire Chief from Austin announced as finalist for Corpus Christi Fire Chief.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City manager Peter Zanoni announced Brandon Wade as the finalist for the position of fire chief on Friday, March 24.

Wade, who is currently as assistant fire chief in the city of Austin, was one of four finalists who visited Corpus Christi on Thursday, March 16th for a final interview and a meet and greet with the community.

If he's confirmed by city council as the fire chief, Wade will replace Robert Rocha who stepped down in January.

Wade began his firefighting career with the Austin Fire Department in 1998.

During his 24 year career with the Austin Fire Department, Chief Wade has held every rank in the fire department. He also oversaw the department's special operations, which included hazardous materials, technical rescue and water rescue.

"Chief Wade's expertise in technical operations is certain," City manager Peter Zanoni said. "What our team members and the community will soon see is his excitement and commitment to caring for our firefighters and our great community."

The city manager spoke of other attributes that Chief Wade demonstrated that not every candidate had.

"It's that passion, it's that leadership, it's that excitement, it's that love of the job and the love to get up every day and go take care of our city. That's what he demonstrated," Zanoni said. "His work experience is undoubtedly, unquestionably there but it's that natural ability to be a leader that really struck us the most and it's what set him apart from his peers."

Chief Wade was also responsible for the strategic planning and fiscal management of a $145 million operating budget. He directed a fire division that included more than 900 uniformed personnel who served on 73 fire response units at 51 fire stations across the City of Austin.

The city council must still confirm Wade's appointment as fire chief.

That will be on the agenda for the March 28 city council meeting. Brandon Wade will be at the meeting.