Ash Wednesday origins: A thousand-year-old Christian practice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people will receive ashes today but may not know the history behind this sacred tradition. As we know, Ash Wednesday falls 46 days before Easter and sets aside a day for reflection, repentance and spiritual renewal.

The tradition of receiving ashes dates back more than 1,000 years. In the Bible, ashes were a symbol of mourning and humility. By the Middle Ages, Western churches formalized the practice, using ashes made from the previous year's Palm Sunday branches.

As the ashes are placed on the forehead in the shape of a cross, you'll often hear the words, "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return." This serves as a reminder of our mortality, humility, and humanity.

Ash Wednesday also marks the first day of Lent, a 40-day period of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving observed by Christians in preparation for Easter.

