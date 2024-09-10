Arrest warrants issued for the man behind 361 Grants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Daniel Esparza was a no-show for a scheduled court appearance this morning on a Motion to Revoke hearing before Judge Sandra Watts.

He was also a no-show for a hearing on August 29. After that hearing, the judge was told Esparza was in the hospital.

Tuesday, Watts received a letter allegedly sent from a local doctor. According to the letter, which was partially read aloud in court, Esparza was scheduled to undergo an "Emergency Surgery Intervention."

However, Nueces County Constable Precinct 1 Chief Constable Stephen Rosas, questioned the authenticity of that letter.

Rosas told KRIS 6 News that he confirmed the letter did not come from the doctor's office, and that Esparza was not scheduled for a procedure and is not a patient of the physician.

KRIS 6 News has also learned that a judge has signed four warrants for Esparza's arrest, related to allegations of theft.

As KRIS 6 News has previously reported, Esparza oversaw 361 Grants. Dozens of people said Esparza charged a $150 fee to apply for grant money they never received.

Esparza is also being sued in civil court and is accused of forging an elderly woman's signature to transfer properties into his name.

He was also arrested on August 19 at a home on the 1500 block of South 19th Street after the property owner told officers Esparza hadn't paid his rent, and was refusing to leave.

Police said that when they questioned Esparza, he gave them a false name, however, once they learned his true identity, they arrested him for giving false information.

Police said a small bag of cocaine was also found on Esparza when officers frisked him.

At the time of his arrest, he was serving five years probation for a separate drug charge.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

