Arrest made in fatal Saturday night assault on Mimosa Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly assault that occurred Saturday evening on Mimosa Drive, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Mimosa Drive near Leopard Street at approximately 8:00 p.m. on April 18, 2026, following reports of a fight with injuries. Upon arrival, they found Corpus Christi Fire Department medics performing CPR on a male victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, prompting a homicide investigation.

Senior Officer Antonio Contreras reported that investigators from the Robbery/Homicide Division responded to the scene and detained several individuals for questioning at the main police station.

Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspect and obtained arrest warrants for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Justice Martinez was located and taken into custody on April 19, 2026. Following an interview with detectives, he was transported to the City Detention Center.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

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